The Chinese car manufacturer BYD has presented a new electric car. Not only is it comparatively cheap, it also comes with an unusual battery. All important information at a glance.

Image: BYD

The BYD Seagull is a purely electric small car with a length of around 3.8 meters. This makes the vehicle even a little smaller than a Polo. With five doors and four seats, it should still offer enough space for the whole family.

Inside, the car scores with a large media display in the center console and a smaller display that shows all the key figures. The manufacturer has not yet given any information on the capacity of the trunk.

Image: BYD

The BYD Seagull is to be offered in two performance classes. It will be available with both a 55 kW and a 75 kW motor. There are also two different battery versions. A lithium iron phosphate battery with 38 kWh should guarantee a range of up to 405 kilometers. Alternatively, the car can also be equipped with a 30 kWh sodium-ion battery. You should be able to travel up to 305 kilometers with it.

Sodium ion batteries have several advantages. On the one hand, sodium is much more common than lithium and also much easier to obtain. On the other hand, they are particularly durable and resistant to temperature fluctuations. Due to the lower energy density, however, they are larger and heavier than lithium iron phosphate batteries.

On April 18, the car will be officially unveiled with all the other details. It has already been leaked that it will already be available in stores for the equivalent of 9,000 euros. For the time being, however, only in China. Whether the car will also come to Europe and how much it will ultimately cost is still completely unclear.