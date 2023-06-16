This emergency helper should not be missing in any household

Nothing works in our world without electricity. In Germany in particular, however, there are many question marks as to how secure the electricity supply still is. The fear of a power outage or even a blackout is great. Anyone who wants to prepare for this will find the right offer at Netto. At 9.99 euros, the emergency helper is not even expensive.

Whether in the event of a power failure or for camping at night: everyone should have a flashlight to hand. But what if the batteries are empty? The flashlight that is currently sold by Netto for EUR 9.99 (plus EUR 4.95 shipping) covers exactly such cases.

Netto sells the crank/solar flashlight for 9.99 euros

Because the EASYmaxx model has not only a small solar module that charges the lamp with the help of the sun, but also one crank. This allows the flashlight with pure Muscle strength supplied with energy again become. You don’t have to be a bodybuilder either: 1 minute of cranking is supposed to light for 15 minutes enough, the manufacturer promises. With a fully charged battery (40 mAh), the flashlight provides light for 2 hours. 3 white LEDs provide the brightness.

EASYmaxx solar flashlight with dynamo crank 3.6V The price may be higher now. Price from 06/16/2023 2:28 p.m

With dimensions of 12.5 x 5 cm and a weight of 100 grams the crank flashlight fits in every jacket pocket. Alternatively is also a snap hook available, with which the flashlight can also be easily attached to backpacks, for example. Grooves on the sides allow a good grip in the hand.

The customer reviews speak a clear language. “A good lamp for emergencies, luminosity is okay too,” writes a buyer who awards the top rating of 5 stars. Overall, the flashlight from EASYmaxx comes up almost 4.5 out of 5 stars.

You can also equip yourself against a power failure with a portable power station:

Cheaper model available on Amazon

A crank/solar flashlight is also available from Amazon at a slightly lower price than at Netto. At the online retailer, a model is currently sold for EUR 7.99, and there are no shipping costs for Prime members or for a sufficiently large shopping cart (view at Amazon). It’s lighter, but the energy yield from cranking seems to be a little lower. 1 minute of cranking only provides 10 minutes of light here.