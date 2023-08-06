this entire nation will disappear within a very few years

Tuvalu is a Polynesian state in the Pacific Ocean made up of three distinct coral islands and six atolls. A truly heavenly place that…will disappear in a few years. Can you already figure out whose root cause it is?

Of course, we are obviously not talking about an immense state, since it is “only” about the fourth smallest state in the world and second least populated because of its 12,000 inhabitants. Nonetheless, it will most likely hold a decidedly dramatic record: it will be the first state to disappear due to the effects of climate change.

We have just passed the fateful Overshoot Day and today we are talking about a truly splendid area. Located near Hawaii and Australia, it has several atolls with an altitude slightly above sea level. However, we are not talking about “warnings” for the future, since the first effects can already be observed today.

According to the latest analyses, the future is indeed disturbing. Before the turn of the century 95% of the archipelago will be submerged by the tides and within just thirty years half the area of ​​the capital Fight it will be totally submerged forever.

Dozens of houses have already been abandoned for some time, and the deteriorated debris can be seen along the coast. Also, the constant rise in sea levels poses serious difficulties with regard to primary resources such as water and food. Apparently, in fact, the various fruit crops present such as the coconut palm are now irreparably contaminated by salt water.

To understand the seriousness of the situation, just think that almost a fifth of the total population of Tuvalu has already emigrated to New Zealand. So what to do to avoid the worst case scenario?

The solution that we have been working on for some time is the simplest one: create raised areas. Due to various logistical and bureaucratic difficulties, however, it has not yet been possible to intervene in a concrete way. Precisely for this reason, new neighboring territories are being sought in which to relocate the entire population in order to preserve their culture and traditions.

Actually, the project also exists Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project started in 2017 with the United Nations Development Programme. It’s about the construction of 3.6 square kilometers of elevated landbut even in this case it is a long-term and very expensive project, which Tuvalu naturally cannot afford.

First in Antarctica an area the size of Argentina disappears, and now a state is about to disappear forever. Apparently we need to prepare: the future for our planet will be decidedly different from what we could imagine years ago.

