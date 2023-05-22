This exclusive mount requires you to give money to streamers

At the launch of Diablo IV there will be various promotions on Twitch. Among other things, you should be able to dust off a special mount if you give money to participating streamers.

Twitch drops have been used to promote the release of a game for some time. The concept is simple: you watch a stream of the game to increase its reach on the platform, and after a certain time you are rewarded with in-game items from the respective game.

There will also be such a campaign on Twitch for Diablo IV. However, Blizzard should go one step further. According to a leak on Reddit, the publisher plans to issue an exclusive Primal Instinct mount. However, just watching a stream is not enough to get the mount. Instead, you have to spend a little money for it.

Accordingly, you only get the mount if you visit the broadcast of a participating streamer and then give away at least two subscriptions to the community there. A subscription gift costs €4.49. In a double pack, the package costs €8.98. So you have to pay about nine euros for the mount.

The Twitch campaign is scheduled to run from June 5th to July 2nd, 2023. You will probably be able to earn more rewards along the way. However, it is not yet known what it is. It’s also not the first time Blizzard has made gifting a subscription a requirement for a drop. A similar action already existed for WoW.

