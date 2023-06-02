This feature aims to change everything

Microsoft continues its efforts in the field of artificial intelligence. Having already carried out initial tests to integrate ChatGPT directly into the operating system via Bing, the company now presents another innovation: the Windows Copilot.

Windows Copilot: Microsoft introduces its new secret weapon

Ever since the emergence of ChatGPT, Midjourney or DALL-E, AI services have been on everyone’s lips. The practical tools should help users to carry out tiresome work steps faster, give creative impulses or just serve to pass the time.

Microsoft has also been relying on the AI ​​hype for some time. With Bing Chat, for example, Microsoft integrated its own AI chat tool in Windows 11, which is based on GPT-4. In an official blog entry, however, it is now explained that this was just the beginning.

Because with Windows Copilot should be soon new AI assistant fixed in Windows 11 can be integrated, which helps users with numerous tasks and questions.

The official introductory video provides a first impression of the functionality of Windows Copilot:

Microsoft presents Windows Copilot

Optimizing settings in Windows for everyday work, summarizing the content of a PDF file briefly and concisely, selecting the right music for concentrated work on Spotify and even sending pictures within other apps – the scenes shown in the video make quite an impression and show how versatile Windows Copilot can be used.

The Windows Copilot is started directly via an icon in the taskbar and then pops up as a widget, which is placed over programs and apps on the right-hand side. Basically, the program acts as an AI chatbot. Requests are entered directly as text, and the AI ​​responds to them after a short wait. We assume that the Windows Copilot only with an active internet connection can be fully used.

When does Windows Copilot start in Windows 11?

The Windows Copilot will come as no surprise only for Windows 11 users appear. So if you are currently still holding on to Windows 10, you will get nothing in this case.

There is no exact start date for the new AI tool yet, but Microsoft explains in an official blog entry that the first users be able to try out Windows Copilot as early as June. If you are interested, you must register in advance using a form.