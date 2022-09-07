Energy prices have become international news, and many European countries are facing the problem of soaring electricity bills. Take the United Kingdom, where many Hong Kong people have immigrated, for example, electricity bills have increased by 80%. The website The Verge recently reported that if Xbox players want to save on electricity bills, they can start with the power management of the console. If set properly, they can save up to 5 pounds (equivalent to HK$45) in electricity bills next month.

Whether it’s an Xbox One S or an Xbox Series X/S console, Microsoft offers a choice of standby mode and power saving mode. Standby mode allows players to get back into the game right away, but power consumption can range from 11 to 13 watts depending on the console model. While players have to wait for the console to boot each time before they can restart the game, the power saving mode consumes about 0.5 watts of power.

Microsoft makes battery saver a default option for Xbox consoles, but many gamers switch to standby for convenience. Netizen Alex Hern calculates by charging 52p per kWh in the UK. When the Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One S consoles are in standby mode for 24 hours, they will cost 4.93 pounds, 3.80 pounds and 4.18 pounds respectively in a month. Long-term, whether players are in the UK or Hong Kong, they should consider switching to the power saving mode for the sake of wallet and environmental protection.

