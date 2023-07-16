This fish is completely blind, but can “see” light…

Apparently there is a blind fish that lives in the most remote depths of the famous Mexican cave complexes, which still retains some ability to perceive light. How is it possible?

Not long ago we showed you the deepest fish ever filmed, and now here we are with yet another curiosity concerning the fascinating depths of the sea. In the meantime, we need to understand for what reason such cave fish they lost their eyes natural.

According to the marine biologist of the University College of London Inga Steindal, indeed considering that such fish they no longer seem to rely on a daily cycle internal (since not reached by light), they sleep very little. That’s why a pair of eyes becomes practically superfluous in these conditions.

In particular, the Mexican blind cavefish (Astyanax mexicanus) tends to live in a complex of over 30 caves that are well isolated from the outside world. For this reason it is a very rare species to observe and decidedly difficult to study. But how do they keep track of the passage of time?

By asking that question, Steindal and his research team have took tissue samples from some blind cave fish and from their surface ancestor embryos with still naturally eyes. They then tested the cells under different conditions, discovered something incredible and published the results on Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

While there were indeed some similarities between cave fish compared to their surface relatives, there were also differences which confirm that their biological clock mutations evolved independently from each other through different molecular mechanisms.

“Non-visual light sensing is kept at a cellular level“, explain the researchers.

However, it must be emphasized that the cells of cave fish they didn’t respond so strongly like those of surface fish.

“We have provided evidence that, despite being blind, the cells of the Mexican blind cavefish they can detect light creating light/dark cycle clocks“, conclude Steindal and colleagues.

After seeing a never-before-seen gelatinous predator in the deep, the team hopes these cell cultures can teach us more about circadian rhythms and provide an easier way to study adaptations of animals to completely dark environments.

