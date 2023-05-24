This Flexispot desk bike makes it possible

Anyone who, like me, has only been working from home for years must make sure that they get enough exercise. That’s why I like to ride my bike. This does not work, especially in winter or in bad weather. I often don’t feel like it after work either. A Flexispot desk bike should ensure that I move during working hours. I’ll tell you now how well that worked.

Flexispot V9U in the test: conclusion The desk bike Flexispot V9U convinced me. It arrived fully assembled and I was able to start cycling straight away. All I had to do was fold out the pedals, raise my desk, and exercise while I work. I almost always reached my goal of 100 kilometers per week. So I could move and train my condition without exhausting myself. Most of the time I rode on levels 4-6. You'll feel some resistance, but don't overexert yourself. But you can't ride a desk bike for too long. The wide and rather soft seat becomes uncomfortable after an hour of cycling. The Background noise when pedaling is not to be despised. Co-workers might feel disturbed by the hissing and crackling. For home use I would like a backrest to be able to cycle more relaxed. Otherwise, I was pleasantly surprised at how motivated I was to get on the table bike every day to cycle the 20 kilometers. It didn't always work out in one go, it usually worked out over the course of the day. The non-binding Recommended retail price of 289.99 euros seems a bit high (look at Flexispot). But there are often promotions with lower prices (look at Flexispot). The price in free trade is currently around 200 euros (see Amazon). And for the price I can absolutely recommend the Flexispot V9U.

Delivered assembled

Seat height variably adjustable

Safe footing

Adjustable resistance

Motivated to use Disadvantages: background noise

No backrest

Unpack and get started

The Flexispot V9U table bike comes in a huge and heavy cardboard box. Once heaved into the apartment, I didn’t have to do much more. Just unpack, fold out the feet with castors and the device is already set up. I only had to put in the two batteries for the mini computer that measures distance and the like.

The pedals can be folded if necessary. (Image source: GIGA)



Visually, the V9U is quite noticeable due to the hole in the middle. At least it encouraged my visitors to ask me about it. For use at the desk you need a height-adjustable model. I actually already had that, as I often work standing up to get a change from my desk chair.

Very stable construction

The Flexispot V9U is very stable. (Image source: GIGA)



I am convinced of the construction of the Flexispot V9U. The fold-out feet with castors keep the table bike in place. As soon as you sit on it, the wheels lock into place and stop moving. If you stand up, you can roll the bike into position. The display between the legs is always in view and shows various information. For example, the distance, calories burned or speed. I tried to do 20 km a day, but in the end I just rode by feel. That’s how I got to about 100 km a week. There is no app connection or similar.

Sometimes it cracks

Sometimes it cracks on the Flexispot V9U. (Image source: GIGA)



Overall, the Flexispot V9U works fairly quietly. You only hear the rushing of the drive. But every now and then it cracks. I suspect it’s the seat or the tube, but I couldn’t really identify it. If you listen to music at work, you can hardly hear it. But if you work in an open-plan office, then the noise could annoy your work colleagues. Since I work without music, the noises bothered me a bit.

Saddle becomes uncomfortable

Over time, the soft and wide saddle becomes uncomfortable. (Image source: GIGA)



Basically, the saddle is nice and big and soft. If I just sat on it without moving, then the saddle would be fine. But when pedaling, the saddle quickly becomes uncomfortable. This is also known from city bikes that have wide and soft saddles. I myself ride narrow road bike saddles and get along really well with them. After about an hour I get uncomfortable here. But then I’ve usually already done my daily 20 km. So it’s not that bad. But you can’t ride too long on the saddle.

Is it worth buying?

For my part, I would answer that with a resounding yes. Especially for people like me, who spend many hours at a desk every day, it is extremely important to move or stand in between. Working while standing and cycling have recently helped me get rid of my back pain. But you must also want to use the desk bike. If it just gets in the way, then like many fitness machines, it’s not worth buying at all.