A galaxy that has been taunting astronomers for more than 20 years has finally been caught. The galaxy, called HIPASS J1131-31, also known as Peekaboo, is only 22 million light-years away because it is so small and hidden behind a bright star in the Milky Way, which was also Almost directly in front of the viewing angle of this galaxy.

Generally speaking, it’s not a big deal that foreground objects in the universe are clearer or brighter than more distant objects, but when scientists captured this galaxy from behind a bright star TYC 7215-199-1 in the early 2000s, ultraviolet Observations in the optical band show that the peekaboo galaxy seems to be a compact blue dwarf galaxy full of young star formation, but the light and diffraction artifacts of the TYC 7215-199-1 star obscure almost all details of the galaxy.

Due to the self-motion of the star and the improvement of space observation technology, the scientific team led by the Russian Academy of Sciences used multiple observation data and spectral data from the Hubble Space Telescope optics, the South African Large Telescope, and the Australian Telescope Dense Array, not only to solve the problem of the hidden objects in the peek-a-boo galaxy. The problem of about 60 stars has also determined the composition and approximate age of these stars. At the same time, this galaxy is also one of the galaxies with extremely poor metal content detected so far. The low metal abundance indicates that the celestial body was formed in the early universe, just like a The existence of a cosmic space-time capsule.

▲ The “peek-a-boo” blue dwarf galaxy is currently located to the right of the bright star TYC 7215-199-1. The image above is processed by several different telescopes. Obviously, there are still a lot of details affected by the foreground star. (Source: NASA)

The researchers hope to take a closer look at the galaxy with the James Webb Space Telescope for more detailed observations, the study is now published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

(This article is reproduced with the authorization of Taipei Planetarium; Source of the first image: NASA)