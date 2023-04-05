Asus has presented a new handheld PC. And although the presentation took place on April 1, it should not have been a joke. The device is really coming!

Image: Asus (YouTube)

The Asus ROG Ally becomes a functional Windows 11 computer in a compact handheld format. So all games that also run on your PC can be played. The display is 7 inches, has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels (Full HD) and is said to have a refresh rate of 120 Hertz. At a brightness of 500 nits.

AMD’s most powerful APU to date is supposed to work inside. As can be seen from a first hands-on video, it is said to be a combination of Zen 4 processor and RDNA 3 graphics chip, which delivers roughly twice the performance of a Steam Deck. However, the manufacturer has not yet revealed any official details.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party. YouTube privacy policy If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated. View YouTube content

At the same time, the Asus ROG Ally is also significantly quieter than a steam deck. The device, which weighs around 608 grams, is said to have two fans. In addition, all sorts of accessories are planned. For example, a docking station with which you can also connect the handheld to a television. The external graphics card ROG XG Mobile 2022 can also be switched on – for even more graphics power. The price and release date are not known at this time.