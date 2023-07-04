This headphone is also an air purifier

An unusual design for an unusual product: behind the futuristic facade of the “Dyson Zone” is a combination of headphones and air purifier. We summarize all important information for you.

The Dyson Zone are primarily over-ear noise-cancelling headphones. It should deliver an intense listening experience and be able to skilfully block out disruptive environmental noise. A specially developed 40 mm neodymium speaker driver with 16 ohms covers a wide frequency range and, according to the manufacturer, ensures “clear bass, mids and treble”.

With the help of an equalizer, the sound can be adjusted to your own preferences via an app. If you like a particularly powerful sound, you can use a bass boost. One battery charge should be enough to play music for up to 50 hours at a time. With active noise cancellation, mind you. The headphones are charged via USB-C.

The Dyson Zone’s flagship, however, is the visor, which is magnetically attached in front of the mouth and nose. This visor contains a two-stage filter system that is designed to filter out exhaust gases, viruses and 99% of the ultra-fine pollutant particles. According to Dyson, the electrostatic filter even catches particles as small as 0.1 microns, such as allergens. The clean air is then passed on to the wearer without contact.

The filter system has a service life of 12 months. As golem reports, a replacement filter will be available for 20 euros. In addition to the costs incurred for replacement filters, the device itself is not exactly cheap. The Dyson Zone can be pre-ordered at a price of 959 euros. In the color combinations night blue/copper and night blue/dark blue.

