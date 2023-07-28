This is allowed in the allotment garden

Balcony power plants are extremely popular in Germany. The small solar systems can be set up and connected by anyone. Soon there will be more performance and the registration should also be easier. This also arouses interest among allotment gardeners, but they have to contend with high hurdles.

Balcony power plant in the allotment garden

Many Germans have an allotment garden and some are already using solar energy. These systems are often island models that are self-contained and have a battery. However, with the burgeoning of balcony power plants, new possibilities are opening up and more and more allotment gardeners also want to have a balcony power plant. But it is not that simple. It is usually not possible to register in an allotment garden.

Anyone who currently wants to operate and register a balcony power plant can do so only do with a meter number from the network operator. In allotment gardens, all systems usually share a single electricity meter. Only one system may be operated on the entire site. This is already causing controversy, because the federal government wants more solar energy, but the allotment garden associations are not prepared for this, as the report by MDR shows (view on YouTube).

There was one Balcony power plant installed, but had to be dismantled again, because that is not allowed in Germany. The lawyer Prof. Dr. h.c. specialized in renewable energies. But Martin Maslaton says that won’t last much longer. Because if the federal government demands from people at a higher level that more should be placed on renewable energies, then the statutes of the allotment gardeners will have to adapt to this sooner or later.

He advises the allotment gardeners to simply connect the balcony power plants. Should the board oppose it, then one should convene an extraordinary general meeting and enforced by majority vote in self-government. Provided you can inspire your fellow gardeners and get a majority. Then the board can’t prevent anything.

Everything will be much easier soon

The federal government is already planning to relax balcony power plants. Systems will soon no longer be allowed to feed in just 600 watts, but up to 800 watts. In addition, the registration with the network operator should be omitted and then the problems in the allotment garden could be history.

