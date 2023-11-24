Home » “This is Aurora GPT, the AI ​​focused on storing scientific knowledge with capacity for more than a trillion parameters” | Daily List
Argonne National Laboratory, Intel, and HP Collaborating on Groundbreaking AI Project

The American Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) is teaming up with tech giants Intel and HP to develop a game-changing generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) model named Aurora GPT, which is designed to store scientific knowledge with over a trillion parameters.

Supercomputers are currently utilized for tackling complex challenges, but ANL aims to create “new opportunities to advance science and engineering.”

Argonne is working on training the Aurora GPT AI, in collaboration with Intel and HP, on the powerful Aurora supercomputer. This model is being trained to store all possible scientific knowledge, and once ready, it will feature a ‘chatbot’ interface enabling researchers to ask questions and access knowledge across various fields such as biology, physics, mathematics, and engineering.

ANL has stated that this AI will expand the capabilities of supercomputers by enabling a wider range of workloads, including machine learning, data-intensive tasks, as well as traditional simulation and modeling campaigns.

The project also seeks to enhance capabilities with exascale computing, capable of performing at least one exaflop operation per second, which would accelerate research times.

The exascale power is facilitated by Intel and features a GPU architecture comprised of six Intel Max Series GPUs, as well as two Intel Xeon CPU Max Series processors. Although Aurora GPT is currently limited to 256 nodes in the early stages of development, it will eventually be expanded to the full 10,000 nodes available on the Aurora supercomputer.

Argonne developers are continuing to work on a wide range of activities to prepare Aurora for scientific applications from day one. The progress on this groundbreaking AI project will surely pave the way for new frontiers in scientific research and innovation.

