So you have a biennial visit to the TÜV coming up. So that your set of wheels doesn’t bring you any nasty surprises during the general inspection, you should take a look at the most important problem areas on the car yourself beforehand. In this way, you can identify any particularly serious defects at an early stage and have them rectified. You can use this checklist as a guide for this.

General – Documents and Identification Papers

The very first and easiest thing you can do before a TÜV appointment is to get yours papers complete to seek out. Have your ID and driver’s license and the registration certificate part I, i.e. your vehicle registration document, ready. Of course, the VIN (vehicle identification number) should match that of the vehicle.

If you have changed something on the vehicle, you should also Proof of change acceptancea general operating license or a tuning certificate.

First aid kit & warning triangle – prepared for emergencies

First look in the trunk. is yours first aid kit available and not yet expired? Is the emergency kit complete? Remember that since the beginning of 2023, two mouth and nose masks have also been mandatory. If the tailgate is already open, you should take the opportunity to look for yours Warndreieck see, because that too must be there.

TÜV checklist: What is checked?

The tires – your only contact with the road

Before you drive to the TÜV, you should take a look at yours Tires throw. These should not be worn out yet, a minimum tread depth of 1.6 millimeters is mandatory. TÜV even recommends 4 to 6 millimeters. You can find out how to measure the tread depth and how to change your tires in our guides on the subject. The tires should be worn evenly and the specified running direction should be correct.

Your slippers must not show any dents, tears or even cuts – also the rims must be undamaged. Finally, one point that you should pay attention to before buying a tire: the correct tire size and designation is very important.

A car without brakes? A death trap!

If you want to quickly mount the summer tires on the car before driving to the workshop, you should take the opportunity to take a look at the components of the braking system to throw. This includes lines, hoses, the brake pads as well as the discs and drums. If you notice that the brakes are not moving freely, but are noticeably grinding, you should check anyway. Also check the brake fluid. If the fluid level is too low even though it was recently changed, the brake system may not be leak-proof.

You can check the rest in the driver’s cabin: Rest yours handbrake clean, does your car still roll and can it be easily released again? If you can answer the question with “Yes, No, Yes”, everything should be fine.

Easy to check from the outside: headlights and windshields

Examine the vehicle from the outside. Is the windscreen okay or do you have a stone chip? The rear-view mirrors should also be free of damage. Does the windscreen wiper system work and is the rubber still OK? Then take a look at the lighting. Are the housings damaged or are the reflectors oxidized? Are the lights all working properly, are they evenly bright, or are they flickering?

If you are behind the wheel, you should check whether there are any error messages about the lighting or the electronic driving dynamics systems gives. In the driver’s seat you could also check whether the headlight range control, the horn and the heating fan are working.

At this point you can open the hoodto check the battery. Is it still performing and is it firmly in place? Do you notice any signs of wear and tear on the electrical cables? This step is especially important if the headlights are flickering or are a bit too dark. These are indications of outdated lines or a weak battery.

The chassis & the engine – is everything still tight?

If you have ever opened the bonnet, you can see directly whether the engine and the gearbox together with the fuel and oil lines and hoses are tight. This also applies to the shock absorbers. If you notice stains or even puddles on the ground in the parking lot after driving your vehicle away, you should be concerned.

Do you notice that the frame or load-bearing vehicle parts are badly rusted, this could mean that you no longer get a TÜV.

Start the engine – some problems are only noticed when driving

Lastly, start the engine and listen carefully. If the car is very loud, it may be that the exhaust is either not completely sealed or is even a bit loose. Get out and see if there is a noticeable amount of soot or blue smoke coming out of the exhaust. The latter can indicate that there is burned engine oil in the exhaust gas. Then the oil circuit may be leaking. If warning or indicator lights flash, there could also be serious errors.

Last you should check the steering. This should neither vibrate nor flap while driving. The steering wheel should also be in the correct position on a straight stretch. If this is not the case, you have to go to the workshop. Also, if the steering is stiff or feels “spongy”, this is not optimal and should be checked by the professionals.

