Home » This is happening on the new Meta Twitter clone
Technology

This is happening on the new Meta Twitter clone

by admin
This is happening on the new Meta Twitter clone

Meta’s Twitter clone has been available for over a week, at least outside of Switzerland and the EU. Are you missing anything at all? A small field report.

Threads, Meta’s Twitter clone, has been available for a week.

Jakub Porzycki / Imago

Threads, Meta’s Twitter clone, has taken the social media world by storm. In five days, the app broke the 100 million user mark. Chat-GPT, the AI ​​chatbot from Open AI, needed two months for this almost half a year ago. It’s almost as if the world has been waiting for another social network from Facebook and Instagram boss Mark Zuckerberg. Can this be?

See also  Here are the new LG soundbars for 2023

You may also like

Savings deal: 50 gigabytes in the Telekom tariff...

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Takes Over San Diego Subway...

The ASUS RT-AX59U in the test, cheap, fast...

Lords of the Fallen: Exploring Dual Worlds, Deep...

Tips to protect smartphone from heat – TECHBOOK

The Creative Journey of Shigeru Miyamoto: From Donkey...

July 2023

Opel boss speaks plainly about electric car prices

Sonic Origins Plus: A Mixed Bag for Hedgehog...

Apple’s 15-inch Macbook Air Now Available in Taiwan:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy