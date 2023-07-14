This is happening on the new Meta Twitter clone

Meta’s Twitter clone has been available for over a week, at least outside of Switzerland and the EU. Are you missing anything at all? A small field report.

Threads, Meta’s Twitter clone, has been available for a week.

Jakub Porzycki / Imago

Threads, Meta’s Twitter clone, has taken the social media world by storm. In five days, the app broke the 100 million user mark. Chat-GPT, the AI ​​chatbot from Open AI, needed two months for this almost half a year ago. It’s almost as if the world has been waiting for another social network from Facebook and Instagram boss Mark Zuckerberg. Can this be?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

