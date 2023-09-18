This is how a “cannibal planet” behaves: it’s really disturbing

Researchers at the University of Montreal have observed and established with adequate certainty that WASP-76b is a true cannibal planet. But what is it really about?

We find ourselves analyzing in particular an exoplanet known to be one of the hottest in its galaxy, as well as one of the few in which a heavy element never discovered before is present. From the recent study even published in the prestigious journal Nature However, researchers say this planet would have swallowed a smaller one in the past.

“This is the first study to measure the abundance of chemical elements such as nickelmagnesium and chromium with high precision in any giant planet“, says astrophysicist Mohamad Ali-Dib of New York University Abu Dhabi, involved in the research. The surprise, however, lies in the decidedly disproportionate quantity of these elements present within the planet itself.

“The deviations of their values ​​from what was expected led us to postulate that WASP-76b it may have swallowed another, much smaller planetwith the same chemical composition as Mercury“, declares Ali-Dib himself.

This time we are not talking about the moment in which a black hole eats a star, but nevertheless it is about an equally fascinating process but at the same time disturbing considering that it leads one planet to completely incorporate another, thus destroying it forever.

As if that wasn’t enough, the researchers also identified a massive presence of vanadium oxide. It is important to underline how this is the first time this molecule has been unambiguously detected on an exoplanet.

“This molecule is of great interest to astronomers because it can have a large impact on the atmospheric structure of hot giant planets. It plays a similar role to that of ozone being extremely efficient at heating the Earth’s upper atmosphere“, says astronomer Stefan Pelletier, lead author of the study.

