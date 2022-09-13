Home Technology This is how Europe wants to make all smartphones truly eco-sustainable
Repairable smartphones, with resistant batteries, and above all with clear indications both on duration and on resistance to falls, with labels similar to those for household appliances. These are the requirements for products sold in the EU that the European Commission wants to fix on mobile phones, according to the draft in consultation until September 28, in view of a new regulation expected at the end of the year. Let’s say it right away, it looks like a dream book for the most eco-sustainable generation …

