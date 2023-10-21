This is how I innovate your finances

Alex Prot, CEO and co-founder Qonto, will be interviewed by Beniamino Pagliaro, journalist for The Republic, during the Startup, Italy’s Catching Up session. In Sala Fucine on 28 September at 11.45am

Qonto is a French startup active in the innovative finance (fintech) sector and in particular in business finance management. The company has developed a solution that aims to simplify business management, from daily banking and financial operations, to accounting, up to expense management. Founded in 2017 by Steve Anavi and Alex Prot, by 2022 it claims 220 thousand customers in France, Italy, Germany and Spain (the team, around 1,300 employees, is divided between Paris, Milan, Berlin, Barcelona and Belgrade).

The last capital increase dates back to January 2022, when the company closed a Series D round of 486 million euros. On that occasion the company also announced a two-year investment plan in Italy worth 100 million euros. Since its foundation, Qonto has raised a total of 622 million euros from Valar, Alven, European investment bank, Tencent, Dst global, Tiger global, Tcv, Alkeon, Eurazeo, Kkr, Insight partners, Exor and Gaingels. Qonto was included by the French government in the Next40 index, which brings together the 40 most promising scaleups in France with the potential to become an international leader in the sector.

Present in Italy since 2019, with an office in Milan opened in 2021, in 2022 the company recorded strong growth in our country, which has become its second largest market after the French one (+ 145% of customers in 2021 compared to 2020). Among the declared objectives achieved by Qonto in Italy: over 30 features developed for our market, 17 partnerships established at a local level. In May 2021, with the launch of the F24 debit and credit payment functionality, Qonto became the first fintech in Italy capable of replacing the traditional bank account for SMEs and professionals.

The Qonto team working for the Italian market is made up of over 40 people.

Last June the company also launched the second edition of Powerup!, an initiative aimed at startups and the development of the innovative local entrepreneurship ecosystem. The program is aimed at startups in the early stage and seed phase and aims to select six excellences who will be able to present their project on 12 October in Milan in front of a jury made up of representatives of the main Italian venture capitals and accelerators, founders of scaleups and protagonists of innovation.

Among Quonto’s main objectives for the near future is to further increase penetration in Italy, Germany and Spain. It also aims to grow the team to over 2,000 people by 2025, with 50% of new hires outside of France, also thanks to the creation of a new hub for customer service operations, based in Barcelona, ​​designed to maintain the quality of customer support service in the growth phase.

To strengthen its international talent acquisition strategy and meet the needs of an increasingly agile and mobile team, the company also launched the European Qonto Campus program, aimed at enabling and encouraging international mobility between local offices. Qonto aims to reach over 100 collaborators focused on the Italian market by the end of the year. Finally, it plans to continue to expand its product offering through in-house development, new strategic partnerships and potential acquisitions that allow it to offer customers the best products available on the market.