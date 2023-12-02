This is how impressive the Earth looks in 360º seen from space

“The Insta360 X2: capturing Earth from space at 360º”

The Chinese company has launched X2 cameras into space, capturing incredible 360-degree views of our planet. The ultra-high resolution technology was adapted to withstand extreme space conditions, and the cameras are set to orbit the Earth every 90 minutes for two years, taking unprecedented photos of stars and the galaxy. This represents a significant advancement in both photography and space exploration. Even more ambitious projects are anticipated, promising the world even more groundbreaking images of outer space, including our own Milky Way.

