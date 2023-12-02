Home » This is how impressive the Earth looks in 360º seen from space
Technology

This is how impressive the Earth looks in 360º seen from space

by admin
This is how impressive the Earth looks in 360º seen from space

“The Insta360 X2: capturing Earth from space at 360º”

The Chinese company has launched X2 cameras into space, capturing incredible 360-degree views of our planet. The ultra-high resolution technology was adapted to withstand extreme space conditions, and the cameras are set to orbit the Earth every 90 minutes for two years, taking unprecedented photos of stars and the galaxy. This represents a significant advancement in both photography and space exploration. Even more ambitious projects are anticipated, promising the world even more groundbreaking images of outer space, including our own Milky Way.

See also  Kawai Bangga! "World of Tanks" joins forces with "Ninja Turtles" to launch a new tank expedition season | Game base | LINE TODAY

You may also like

“I Don’t Have to Be Perfect”: the exciting...

Thunderbolt “Afraid of making the same type of...

Allied Telesis, the advantages of predictive maintenance

Helldivers II product test lead isn’t a fan...

Waves of misinformation are spreading about the danger...

Japan’s Ricoh Image announced that it has suspended...

Space travel news currently 2024: All information about...

PairDrop is a free P2P network file transfer...

At 17, one of the youngest founders in...

Lucilla Sioli, the creator of AI ACT

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy