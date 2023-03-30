In times of inflation and changing consumer behavior, it is particularly important for online retailers to increase their conversions in order to keep sales stable. The checkout plays a central role here, because even minor delays can lead to the purchase being abandoned. In the guest article, Hella Fuhrmann, Country Manager DACH at Adyen, explains how retailers can optimize their checkout process.

Tip 1: Reach your goal with just a few clicks

When potential customers visit an online shop, every additional click on the way to completing the purchase increases the likelihood of a purchase being abandoned. It is therefore important for retailers in e-commerce to weigh up which steps are really necessary and which can be omitted in favor of a higher conversion rate. Customers who have already logged on to the website or use the shop via an app can be offered an immediate buy function in addition to the regular shopping cart, so that items can be bought with even fewer clicks.

The amount of data that needs to be entered at checkout should be kept to a minimum. Retailers should ask themselves what information they need in addition to the delivery and e-mail address and how long it takes customers to enter this data. At best, a purchase without registration via guest access or via express checkout is also offered as an alternative. The goal for online retailers should always be to keep clicks, effort and time until the customer completes the purchase as low as possible in order to prevent purchases from being abandoned.

Tip 2: Increase usability

A smooth shopping experience is essential for customers to make a purchase at all. The structure and navigation of an online shop should therefore be tailored as much as possible to user needs. Both customers who are looking specifically and those who are still undecided must be reached. In addition to user-friendly navigation, an error-tolerant search function can also improve the shopping experience and contribute to a higher conversion rate.

Germany is one of those markets that require strong customer authentication. However, such digital authentication processes are often associated with friction losses and redirections to external sites. On the customer side, this often leads to cancellations of the order. Therefore, merchants should ensure that their customer authentication runs as smoothly as possible. For example, using Delegated Authentication simplifies this as full authentication of customers is performed on behalf of the issuer, creating a streamlined buying experience that takes place natively on the merchant’s checkout page – while also complying with all applicable regulations regulations.

Another option for checkout optimization is the Trusted Beneficiaries feature, which allows customers to add a business to their list of trusted businesses during checkout. This saves customers the authentication for future purchases. Features like these increase convenience for consumers and lead to more conversions for merchants.

Low shipping costs, short shipping times and discounts for newsletter subscriptions also increase the willingness to make purchases. For problems and questions from shop users, a live chat with customer service can be offered. This can intercept doubts before they lead to aborted purchases.

Tip 3: Strengthen trust and security

Trust and security are factors that significantly influence the purchasing decision of potential customers. The hurdles to leaving a shop and buying the product from another provider are particularly low in e-commerce. There are a number of ways for merchants to build trust and instill reassurance in the first place. For example, the display of customer ratings and awards through online seals of approval or a link to social media channels can increase customer confidence in the online shop.

In order for customers to feel safe, technical problems should be avoided. A reference to SSL encryption of the data during the purchase process and a clear imprint are part of a trustworthy online shop. In addition, retailers should optimize loading times, prevent session timeouts and make sure to offer a customized checkout for mobile users. This not only increases security, but also convenience for customers. In order to remove order hurdles, various payment methods can be offered and displayed on the website before the purchase process.

Even small changes, such as an additional payment method offered or a better authentication solution, can bring about a noticeable reduction in purchase cancellations. The tips mentioned can help retailers to increase their conversion rates and keep their sales stable even in times of crisis.