Home » This is how much it costs to make an Apple iPhone 15
Technology

This is how much it costs to make an Apple iPhone 15

by admin
This is how much it costs to make an Apple iPhone 15

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has been available for about a month. Official prices start at around $1,200. But how much do the devices actually cost to manufacture? A Japanese daily wants to know the answer.

Image: Apple

To do this, the daily newspaper Nikkei, together with Fomalhaut Techno Solutions, took a close look at the individual components of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and determined their costs. Accordingly, the parts of the smartphone in the smallest configuration variant should cost a total of 558 US dollars. That’s less than half of what Apple charges at retail.

The new chip called “A17 Pro” bears the largest share of the costs. It alone is said to cost the Californian manufacturer $130. This is followed by the display at $115 and the titanium frame worth $50.

Of course, the costs of the individual parts do not allow any precise conclusions to be drawn about the profit that Apple makes from selling the devices. Marketing, sales, production, etc. still have to be paid for. However, it is exciting to take a look at the iPhone 14.

A comparison with last year’s model shows that the price of the camera in particular has risen sharply. For example, while a price increase of “only” 27 percent can be observed for the chip, the price increase for the camera system is an impressive 280 percent. The investment was apparently worth it. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is currently in second place in the DxOMark camera ranking.

Source: Nikkei

You may also like

Apple unveils new Macs with M3 processor. MacBook...

Crazy Cursed Grandma’s House: Uncover the Terrifying Curse...

Occupational safety: Hazardous substance management software manages the...

Best Western launches vouchers with certified resale on...

Samsung’s Exynos 2400 Shows Superior GPU Performance, Reveals...

Greentech: Wind energy disaster at Siemens Energy –...

G7, eleven “rules” for safer AI: there is...

OPPO K11: Flagship Camera Sensor Comes to Entry-Level...

a visit to the Worldcon fan meeting in...

iPhone 15 Pro Max, the review: how Apple’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy