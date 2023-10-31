This is how much it costs to make an Apple iPhone 15

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has been available for about a month. Official prices start at around $1,200. But how much do the devices actually cost to manufacture? A Japanese daily wants to know the answer.

Image: Apple

To do this, the daily newspaper Nikkei, together with Fomalhaut Techno Solutions, took a close look at the individual components of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and determined their costs. Accordingly, the parts of the smartphone in the smallest configuration variant should cost a total of 558 US dollars. That’s less than half of what Apple charges at retail.

The new chip called “A17 Pro” bears the largest share of the costs. It alone is said to cost the Californian manufacturer $130. This is followed by the display at $115 and the titanium frame worth $50.

Of course, the costs of the individual parts do not allow any precise conclusions to be drawn about the profit that Apple makes from selling the devices. Marketing, sales, production, etc. still have to be paid for. However, it is exciting to take a look at the iPhone 14.

A comparison with last year’s model shows that the price of the camera in particular has risen sharply. For example, while a price increase of “only” 27 percent can be observed for the chip, the price increase for the camera system is an impressive 280 percent. The investment was apparently worth it. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is currently in second place in the DxOMark camera ranking.

Source: Nikkei