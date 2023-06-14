This is how Snowden’s revelations have an international impact

The intelligence surveillance unveiled in 2013 is still having an impact on legislation today – and on propaganda. A look at China, the USA and the EU.

An NSA satellite dish in the Appalachian Mountains in West Virginia is intercepting signals. American surveillance went beyond its own state borders – with consequences for the country’s reputation. Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA

China is striving for technological independence

The effects of the espionage scandal have haunted China‘s relations with the United States and the West in general to this day. The Chinese government was one of the main players at the beginning, probably unintentionally. In May 2013, Snowden flew to the Hong Kong SAR to hand over the secret NSA documents to journalists away from US access. When his stay there became known, Washington demanded the extradition of the “traitor”. China refused, but didn’t want to keep Snowden either, so they flew him to Moscow.