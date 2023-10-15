This is how the terrorists outwitted the defense

Quelle: Telegram Channel @qassambrigades

Modern missile defense and a highly equipped border facility with the Gaza Strip: Israel has invested millions in security measures in recent years. When the Hamas fighters arrived, all technology was of no use.

The drone flies over the Israeli watchtower, which overlooks the Gaza Strip. For a brief moment in the high-resolution video image you can see the remote-controlled machine gun in the open dome of the tower. Then an explosive device falls onto the platform. Three seconds later it explodes. A commercially available drone took out the observation tower.

Share this: Facebook

X

