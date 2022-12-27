Listen to the audio version of the article

You enter and leave communities. But there are some that are fundamental in the key moments of the entire existence. And you don’t need to go to the US and join a fraternity to feel part of a community of college students. Not only to share ambitions, hopes and the path that leads girls and boys to the world of work. But also to compare information on services, contacts and activities which, especially for those who are away from home, become fundamental for fully enjoying the experience of university studies. Knowing how to respond to these needs is the main reason for the success of the University Network, the largest university network in Italy with over 1 million students: a start-up that aims to take students by the hand and accompany them on the journey through the end of high school, the academic years and entry into the world of work. To do this, it makes use of multiple channels, including a social network with an important following (over 2 million total followers) active in each of the main Italian universities and a widespread presence on the territory with over 500 volunteer contacts, who organize meetings and events aimed at welcoming and integrating students.

Born seven years ago thanks to the intuition of a group of students from the State University of Milan, today it has become an essential point of reference, starting from the question asked by those who are about to complete their high school career: “What is the University what does it do for me?”. Confronting those who have already found this answer can prove to be decisive in avoiding making a choice to regret in later years. In fact, dissatisfied with their choice, one in four students change university or faculty during their studies. Next, the students are faced with three more major challenges.

The first is essentially economic: today a student in Milan spends an average of 700 euros a month on rent alone, to which must be added tuition, textbooks and the cost of living. Then there is the social aspect that the pandemic has made difficult: 54% of non-resident students say they have had great difficulty settling in the new city and making new friends. Once the course of study has been concluded, the students then find themselves faced with what is perhaps the greatest difficulty, entry into the world of work, in which one finds oneself “catapulted” without an orientation compass or a point of reference, too often without the appropriate skills or knowledge.

“In Italy we spend 8,514 euros per student, 15% less than the average of the large European economies where the amount spent is 10,000 euros. The investment for schools and universities is approximately 8% of the state budget compared to the average 9.9% in other European countries. Despite these not very encouraging data, we rolled up our sleeves and realized that we could still help students with alternative methods thanks to the help of private individuals” says Leonardo D’Onofrio, co-founder and CEO of the Milanese startup.

The University Network business model is based on a basic idea: to help students in difficulty thanks to the need of companies to promote themselves to the university target. In fact, there are many companies, many of an international standing, which over the years have relied on the young startup to promote their products and services. In fact, the university target is highly coveted, but at the same time difficult to reach for many realities that do not use an adequate tone of voice to be credible towards young people.

“Our goal is to help companies to be as attractive as possible to university students by offering them our know-how and our communication channels. In this way we can continue to guarantee students the greatest number of services free of charge or at an extremely discounted price” continues D’Onofrio.

One of the most interesting projects is the University Welcome Kit, a perfect example of the startup’s mission: to offer free services to students through private funding. It is a completely free welcome kit created to concretely help the over 20,000 off-site students arriving in Milan for the start of the new academic year. Within the kit, which was distributed during the first week of October, off-site young people were able to find many discounts and concessions from the most important companies operating in the main sectors of interest to university students: events, restaurants , swimming pools, concerts, mobility, sports and much more. To finance the project, in fact, were 10 partners selected from institutional and private bodies, which made it possible to carry out the initiative completely free of charge.

Looking to the future, the primary objective of the startup is to replicate the model also in the rest of Europe: in this sense, the first steps have already been taken in two key markets such as Spain and France, with the opening of communities dedicated to university students of their respective countries. All the projects of the startup, although different from each other, however, share a single and clear purpose: to represent the link between companies looking for this specific target and students who need support during their academic career. Indeed, it is precisely this model that the University Network wants to “export and carry forward abroad as well” concludes D’Onofrio.