Europe’s largest, decentralized startup festival is entering the next round: ViennaUP’23 starts on May 30th and runs until June 7th. The event is unique in Europe: Instead of a central conference, visitors will find a whole range of highlights here under the umbrella brand of the neon horse. This includes the latest developments in Smart City, FinTech, Investors, Creative Industries, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Female Entrepreneurship, Crypto and Diversity & Inclusion. A particularly important focus this year is on the subject of female entrepreneurship. We show which events the ViennaUP’23 offers in this area.

Although the start-up landscape in Austria and throughout Europe offers a large number of renowned female founders and innovators, women are unfortunately still underrepresented compared to men. There are significantly more startups that have only men in the founding teams than mixed or purely female teams. The imbalance on the investor side is even greater.

This in turn has a strong impact on the financing rounds. According to the latest “State of European Tech” report, in 2022 87 percent of the capital invested in Europe went to all-male founding teams, while all-female teams received only one percent. According to the current Female Start-up Funding Index, almost 90 percent of the financing volume in Austria in 2022 went to start-ups and scale-ups with all-male founding teams.

>> The ViennaUP program can already be found online, individual events can already be booked at

viennaup.com/programme <<<

Why Vienna is the best city in Europe for female founders

Female founders fight the gender gap in the startup scene

In order to narrow this wide gap, it is not necessary for more women to take the step to start a business, but also for more women investors. There are already many players in Austria who support such a development. These include female founders, who set up a VC fund of EUR 12 million with Fund F in October, which focuses on startups with at least one female founder. Female Founders is also involved in ViennaUP’23 and wants to encourage women to enrich the start-up scene in Austria and Europe.

“Through Female Founders, we have had points of contact with hundreds of tech founders from all over Europe over the past six years. We supported them with network and know-how, especially in the early phase financing. A fundamental driver for changing the status quo in the startup ecosystem is capital. Not only the landscape of founders, but also that of investors must become more diverse. This is exactly where we come in,” says Lisa-Marie Fassl from Female Founders.

Investors Lunch – Female Edition

At the ViennaUP’23, Female Founders and the Austrian Angel Investors Association organize the “Female Edition” of the annual Investors Lunch on May 30th. This is a meeting for women investors from all over Europe. Female Founders and Austrian Angel Investors Association have joined forces here to create more diversity in the European investor ecosystem.

Over lunch in a relaxed atmosphere, women from the investment scene not only have the opportunity to talk about financing issues, but also to exchange ideas, chat and make contacts. In addition, selected female founders will tell their success stories there.

More information at: https://viennaup.com/programme/investors-lunch-female-edition

SHETech: How women shape the future

Not only the Investors Lunch at ViennaUP’23 focuses on women in the startup scene. The SHEconomy team and the Vienna Business Agency are organizing a spin-off of the SHEtech Online Days on June 7, 2023 in the Haus des Meeres. The main topic is “Innovation & Digitization”. In three deep dives, the future fields of “ICT and digital health“, “AI” and “mobility” will be discussed with top-class experts.

The panel discussion explores the question of how to attract women to tech jobs and what positive consequences this has for companies. The focus is on the latest and most important projects in these areas as well as the influence that women have in the respective fields now and in the future. It should also be about career opportunities for women. There will also be opportunities for networking afterwards.

More information at: https://viennaup.com/programme/shetech

Leaders Dinner

Another exciting event for female and male entrepreneurs is the Leaders Dinner on June 1st. This is an exclusive, invitation-only gathering for influential leaders in Europe with the goal of fostering meaningful connections and driving business forward. This event is part of the Executive Dinner Series organized by career network The Female Factor. These dinners bring together leaders from across Europe who are redefining leadership for the next generation.

The Female Factor has been working with a job platform for female talents since 2021 to make companies in Europe more diverse. Living diversity in companies represents an “immense competitive advantage” for the network. This would improve profitability, the working atmosphere, employee satisfaction, innovative strength and the brand of the company.

More information at: https://viennaup.com/programme/leaders-dinner

Techstars Startup Weekend – WomenUP

This year, WeDO5 is bringing the “Techstars Startup Weekend”, a three-day program for prospective entrepreneurs, to ViennaUP’23. Held between June 2nd and 4th, this program is designed to gather some of the best and brightest in business, technology and beyond and help them make their mark. The first day of the program is in line with the diversification of the startup world. At the “Techstars Startup Weekend WomenUP” women can become part of a global community of passionate female entrepreneurs.

Participants can learn new skills and meet new people. “We think it’s important to create a space where women can feel comfortable and do business with one another,” WeDO5 said. Men are also welcome here as they can also be strong allies for the female entrepreneurs of tomorrow.

More information at: https://viennaup.com/programme/techstars-startup-weekend-women-up

Find Your Female Co-Founder

Diverse founding teams can bring a great advantage for startups and provide fresh and innovative perspectives. However, all-male teams still predominate. WeDO5 wants to change that and is organizing the “Find Your Female Co-Founder” event at ViennaUP’23 on June 5th. This event aims to give participants the opportunity to form a diverse startup founding team.

Prospective founders have the opportunity to present their startup and find a female co-founder at “Find Your Female Co-Founder”. At the same time, future entrepreneurs have the opportunity to join a startup in the early stages. The event is the opportunity to make the right contacts and to find co-founders, team members and employees.

More information at: https://viennaup.com/programme/find-your-female-co-founder