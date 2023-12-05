this is how you can do it on iPhone and Android

WhatsApp Users Can Now Send Images and Videos in Original Quality

WhatsApp has finally made it easier for users to send images or videos in their original quality. This new feature comes after months of beta testing and is now being rolled out to both iPhone and Android users.

For a long time, WhatsApp users have had to resort to tricks to send images or videos in their original quality. While these tricks worked, they were not completely intuitive and required additional steps, making the process uncomfortable, especially when in a hurry.

Messaging applications have never been the ideal option for sending multimedia content if quality matters. However, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has been working to improve this weak point of its application. In August, WhatsApp was updated to allow sending images in HD, and now, it has gone a step further.

The latest update introduces a new menu for sending documents, which provides an alternative for sending images and videos without losing quality. Users will now have two options for sending multimedia content. The classic way, which is to select them from the gallery of the phone, will offer a maximum quality of “HD”. The new alternative allows users to send images or videos as documents, preserving the original quality, with a limitation of files up to 2GB.

To send images without losing quality on Android, users can follow these steps: Open WhatsApp, enter the recipient’s chat, click on the paperclip icon, choose “Document”, and then select the image to send. On iPhone, users can open WhatsApp, enter the recipient’s chat, click on the “+” icon, choose “Document”, and then select the image to send.

While sending images or videos as a file on WhatsApp preserves quality, it comes with a disadvantage. Both the sender and the receiver of the message will not be able to see previews of the images or videos in the chat window. Instead, they will see the file name followed by the extension, such as “IMG_3365.JPEG”.

As with any new feature, the deployment of this new functionality may take some time to reach all iOS and Android devices. Users are advised to keep their WhatsApp application updated to access this feature.

The rollout of this new feature is a welcome addition for WhatsApp users who prioritize image and video quality.

Share this: Facebook

X

