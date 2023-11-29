This is how you can use Bard, Google’s AI to plan your New Year’s resolutions

“Google’s AI-powered chatbot, Bard, was released to the public in March 2023, offering a wide range of capabilities including generating text, translating languages, writing creative content, and providing informative answers to questions. During Google’s #HazloconBard event, Daniela Carvajalino, co-founder of The Biz Nation, explained how Bard can be used to help people create action plans to meet their 2024 goals.

Carvajalino emphasized the importance of setting specific goals in areas such as well-being, free time, and professional career, in order to receive accurate recommendations from Bard. She encouraged users to reflect on their aspirations and divide their goals into these three key areas.

Once users have identified their specific goals, they can turn to Bard for assistance in devising an action plan. For example, if a person’s goal is to start psychological therapy, they could ask Bard for recommendations on how to get started and tips for choosing a professional.

However, it’s important to note that while Bard can provide assistance and information, it is not a professional in any specific area. At Google’s #HazloconBard event, the company’s principles of AI were also discussed, emphasizing the importance of maintaining high standards of scientific excellence and socially beneficial AI.

The event also included discussions on how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing various industries, such as health and real estate. Laura Velásquez, co-founder of Arkangel IA, shared how AI could offer services such as early detection of diseases, while Juan Campos from Habi highlighted the fundamental role of data in AI systems for offering solutions to clients.

Overall, Bard’s release presents new opportunities for users to leverage AI in their goal planning and everyday tasks, as well as insights into how AI is reshaping various industries for the better.”

