This is how you get the new energy drink from Montana Black

Popular Twitch streamer Montana Black has decided to launch his own brand of energy drink, and it’s going to come in three flavors. GÖNRGY has been available in selected partner shops since yesterday.

In a nutshell: “G is for Treat” – Montana Black fans and everyone else now have the opportunity to purchase the Blueberry Coconut, Raspberry Cheesecake, and Tropical Exotic flavors. The special thing about GÖNRGY is that it is not only available in selected supermarkets, but also in petrol stations. Unlike Red Bull, the GÖNRGY also comes in a 0.5 liter can.

GÖNRGY has been available in selected stores such as Kaufland and REWE since Thursday. Other markets will follow. The first three million doses are initially available in limited quantities. Other celebrities such as Capital Bra and Shirin David have already launched similar products.

GÖNRGY in these markets since Thursday

The new “Monte” drink, GÖNRGY, has been available in selected partner shops such as Kaufland and REWE since yesterday. From 24.07. the energy drink is also available online at REWE, while it will be available on 26.07. or 27.07. can be found at Shell filling stations and REWE to Go.

According to Montana Black, Thursday is #GÖNNERSTAG, on which there should be regular offers and events.

Buy GÖNRGY in Austria

While the new energy drink will be available in the most popular supermarkets and branches in Germany, things are different in Austria. A market launch in other countries such as Austria is currently not planned.

In the meantime, fans in Austria may be able to use alternative sources to buy the new energy drink, such as online shops or specialized importers. With the food search from Preisdunter you can always check in which markets the energy drink is available.

That’s how much GÖNRGY costs in the supermarket

Patrons have to pay 1.49 euros for a 500 milliliter can of GÖNRGY, plus a one-way deposit of 25 cents, i.e. 1.74 euros per can. Initially, GÖNRGY will be available in limited quantities. The first three million cans will later also be available in partner shops such as HIT branches, Shell petrol stations, Lekkerland companies and the Edeka, familia and tegut markets. According to “Monte” (Marcel Eris), the production of the first cans will cost around 5.5 million euros.

Only two GÖNRGY per person

A photo even shows that some Rewe stores are initially limiting the fee to two cans of each type per person: “So that everyone has the opportunity to treat themselves! Replenishment is on the way! Always be fair!” But don’t worry, supplies are on the way.

Other public figures such as rapper Capital Bra with his iced tea “BraTee” or the rapper and influencer Shirin David with her iced tea “DirTea” have already done the same for Montana Black.

That’s in the GÖNRGY

The Stuttgarter Nachrichten has listed the ingredients in the new energy drink from Montana Black.

Inhaltsstoffe Rasperry Cheesecake

Ingredients: Water, carbonic acid, calcium lactate, acidifier citric acid, natural flavor, sweetener sucralose and acesulfame K; caffeine*, taurine, vitamin blend: niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, vitamin B1, biotin and vitamin B12; Ginkgo extract, ginseng extract, green tea extract, acidity regulator E504, coloring E160a and E101

*natural caffeine from green coffee beans

Ingredients Blueberry Coconut

Ingredients: water, carbon dioxide, calcium lactate, acidifier citric acid, sweetener sucralose and acesulfame K; caffeine*, taurine, vitamin blend: niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, vitamin B1, biotin and vitamin B12; Ginkgo extract, ginseng extract, green tea extract, aroma, acidity regulator magnesium carbonate, stabilizers E414 and E445; Dyes E150a and E133

*natural caffeine from green coffee beans

Ingredients Tropical Exotic

Ingredients: water, carbon dioxide, calcium lactate, acidifier citric acid, sweetener sucralose and acesulfame K; caffeine*, taurine, antioxidant ascorbic acid, vitamin blend: niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, vitamin B1, biotin and vitamin B12; Ginkgo extract, ginseng extract, green tea extract, acidity regulator magnesium carbonate, natural flavor, coloring beta-carotene

*natural caffeine from green coffee beans

