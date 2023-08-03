This is how you open the task manager correctly

If Windows messes around again, the task manager is often the salvation. But which key combination do you use to call up the useful Windows tool? Probably CTRL + ALT + DEL, right? While this works, there is another keyboard shortcut that will launch Task Manager even faster.

CTRL + SHIFT + ESC: This is how you start the task manager even faster

Almost every Windows user knows the task manager. And almost every Windows user knows which key combination is used to call up the tool: CTRL + ALT + DEL naturally. But with Windows 7, Windows 10 and Windows 11 you don’t end up directly in the task manager, but on an intermediate screen where you first have to select the task manager.

However, you can save yourself this step – thanks to a different key combination. If you CTRL + SHIFT + ESC press, it opens the task manager immediately.

This is how you end programs blindly via the task manager

Gamers in particular know the problem: Sometimes your game just hangs. The Task Manager can also help here if the classic ALT + F4 lets you down. Finally, you can also use the task manager to end programs and processes. It’s just stupid that sometimes the game doesn’t allow the task manager to appear in the foreground. Instead, the Windows tool is open but not visible on your screen.

But that’s not a problem at all. Because you can also end the software troublemakers flying blind via the task manager. Simply first open the task manager with CTRL + SHIFT + ESC, then start typing the process or game and press the DEL key. If you did everything correctly, the stuck program should end abruptly and you should have full control over your PC again – without the hassle of restarting.

