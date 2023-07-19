This is how you reach support

Have you made a purchase from BuyZOXS, but find out after delivery that there is a problem with the goods or do you have other questions for the company? We’ll show you how to reach the BuyZOXS hotline.

BuyZOXS is a company that opens the door for you to a variety of electronic devices such as smartphones, playstations, blu-rays, notebooks and much more. Here you can not only buy and sell, but also swap. With all these possibilities, questions or problems can arise, which could mean that you need advice. If you ever have a problem with a product, order processing, or face another challenge, it’s comforting to know how to reach support.

In this video we show you how you can save money when shopping online in the future:

Save money when shopping online

You can reach the BuyZOXS hotline at these numbers

Every day from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. an experienced team is available on the hotline to clarify your questions and problems. If you prefer to contact support by fax, this is also possible:

Telephone: +49 (0) 2 81 – 14 79 31 90 Fax: +49 (0) 2 81 – 16 39 79 97

Alternative ways to reach BuyZOXS support:

If you can’t pick up the phone or send a fax, there are other ways to get in touch with the BuyZOXS hotline. An alternative is to send an email to [email protected]. BuyZOXS can also be found on most popular social media. You can also send your questions to support here:

BuyZOXS company address for contact by post:

If you prefer the postal route and want to write a letter, you can send it to the following address:

ZOXS GmbH

At Schornacker 51

46485 Wesel



So there are a variety of ways you can reach the company. This makes customer service even friendlier and you can choose the contact option that seems best to you.

GIGA recommends

More interesting articles

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

