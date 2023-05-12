This is how you reach the manufacturer’s service

Even those who drive a Tesla will need a service appointment at some point. You can find out how to reach the Tesla hotline and what alternatives there are here.

Founded by the famous multi-billionaire Elon Musk, the electric car manufacturer Tesla has pioneered and turned the automotive industry upside down in recent years. But no matter how popular the modern vehicles are, they cannot do without service. If you now want to arrange a workshop appointment, you may be inclined to simply call the Tesla hotline. But beyond that, there are a few other ways to reach the company. You can find an overview here.

Are you stuck on hold at the Tesla hotline and bored? Time for a little game in your electric car.

You can reach the Tesla hotline at these numbers

Regardless of whether you want the technical Supportdie roadside assistance or one of the local ones Service Center from Tesla, the vehicle manufacturer handles all matters via the same hotline, depending on the country. In the DACH region, the company can be reached at the following numbers:

Deutschland: +49 (0) 30 700 149 725

+49 (0) 30 700 149 725 Austria: +43 720 880 470

+43 720 880 470 Switzerland: +41 618 55 3021

For a call, the fees charged by your mobile or landline provider for a normal landline call apply.

Local Tesla stores, fax and email as alternatives

Apart from the hotline, you can also reach Tesla directly on site. The manufacturer has several in Germany, Austria and Switzerland Tesla-Storesthat are spread across different cities.

The German headquarters of Tesla Germany GmbH is located, for example, in Berlin at the following address:

Ludwig-Prandtl-Strasse 27 – 29

12526 Berlin

Deutschland

In addition, you can also Fax an +49 89 26018690 or one E-Mail an [email protected] to transfer.

The modern hotline option: Tesla service via app

Another recommended way to reach the customer service of the vehicle manufacturer apart from the hotline is the Tesla-App. This is available for both Android and iOS in the respective app store and allows you to contact the company in writing. If necessary, you can book a service appointment for your Tesla directly via the application.

And then there’s social media and the website

It is also more unconventional to contact one of the official ones social media channels from Tesla on. You can sometimes find the vehicle manufacturer on the following platforms:

Not to be forgotten, of course, is the one available at tesla.com website of the company founded by Elon Musk.

GIGA recommends More interesting articles

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.