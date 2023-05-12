This is how you score in the interview

You are in the selection process at an interesting company and finally made it to the interview – congratulations!

Now it is important to keep calm and prepare well in order to convince the interviewees.

In addition, a good discussion atmosphere is half the battle – recruiters are people too and listen to their gut feeling.

1. The preparation:

Inform yourself in detail about the company – both about the history and the products as well as about the economic situation. Read the job profile again and prepare yourself for possible questions.

Also, ask who your conversation partners are. Then you can find out in advance who will be sitting across from you in the interview. This is not possible!? Then be sure to write down the names on site – this way you can ask specific questions.

Pack something to write quickly and then set off on time – punctuality is the first hurdle.

2. The appearance:

A friendly greeting, eye contact, a quick, firm handshake – first impressions count. This is particularly true for HR managers: For them, the overall impression counts and it consists of more than professional competence or professional experience.

From the body language, i.e. facial expressions, eye contact, gestures and body movements, they draw conclusions about the personality of the other person.

Crossed arms, wringing hands, fidgeting feet or sitting on the edge of a chair, for example, convey discomfort.

The rule of thumb is: What you like about your interviewer is usually also likeable in the interview.

But be careful: It’s not about acting and pretending. Authenticity is important, recruiters pay attention to it! It is best to stay with yourself in order to appear authentic. Not everyone is a stage pig.

3. The added value:

The company must have the opportunity to get to know you as a person.

A common thread helps. Briefly present your career and concentrate on the most important facts and special features – exclusively on these, the HR managers have already read the rest. There is little time to convince yourself.

That’s me, that’s what I can do, that’s what I want – your added value for the company must be clear. Show that you are interested in the position! Show interest in the challenges of the job and bring in your experiences with similar situations.

This is about the difference that makes the difference.

You can prepare very well for possible questions in the job interview – either by playing interview situations with family members or friends. Or also via questionnaires with possible questions that can be found on the Internet.

4. Ask the right questions:

Not only the answers count, but also the right questions.

In preparation for the interview, think about what you want to ask. How about the main content or the expectations of the discussion partners?

By asking intelligent questions, you can show the prospective employer that you are prepared and that you understand the scope and focus of the job. Too many irrelevant questions will disqualify, as will no questions.

5. The conclusion:

At the end of the interview, ask about the general conditions such as notice periods, salary expectations or expectations of mobile working.

You will also be informed about the further course of the application process and when you can expect feedback.

Share your positive gut feeling! If you are enthusiastic about the company and the position, you can, for example, send an e-mail to thank the participants for the pleasant conversation afterwards. This is how you show how much you would like to work in this company and this team.

You did your best – fingers crossed from now on.