This is how you use Google Maps to know where your friends and family are

Location Sharing on Google Maps: How to Share and Receive Geolocation Data

As a security measure, sharing real-time location is a valuable resource offered by applications like WhatsApp. This feature is also available in Google Maps, with additional details that allow users to know more about the status of the device being tracked.

To obtain this information, which can be done using cell phones with the Android or iOS operating system, the first thing required is the individual’s consent to be tracked so that their privacy is not violated. Once consent is given, the following steps can be taken:

– Enter the Google Maps application on your cell phone. Both the sender and the receiver must have the platform installed and an active Google account at the time of carrying out the process.

– Click on the photo or profile icon at the top right of the screen.

– Select the “Share location” option from the main menu of the application.

– On the location screen, click on the “Share location” option.

The data configuration screen allows users to set how long they want to share their device’s location. This can be for a specific time between at least 15 minutes or a day, or select the option “Until this option is deactivated”. Users can also select all the contacts to whom they want to send this information.

Once the location has been shared and the link is opened by the trusted contact, they can view the approximate location in real time, as well as the device’s battery status. Trusted users will also be able to see what route options they have to go to the location of the friend or family member who decided to share their location.

In addition to these features, in the event that the original sender decides to stop sharing their location, the link will be automatically updated so that geolocation data is no longer sent. Users can also request permission to access a friend’s location, but the friend has the option to accept or reject the request.

Overall, Google Maps offers a convenient and secure way to share and receive location information, providing peace of mind for both the sender and the recipient.

