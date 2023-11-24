This is the animated opening of Sonic Dream Team

Sega Announces Launch of New Sonic Dream Team Game on Apple Arcade

Sonic fans rejoice! Sega has announced that a new game, Sonic Dream Team, will be launching on Apple Arcade on December 5. This new game will be available for play on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, giving players the ability to enjoy the fast-paced action of Sonic the Hedgehog on multiple devices.

In Sonic Dream Team, players will once again find themselves pitted against the infamous Dr. Eggman, who is up to no good once again. This time, he plans to use Reverie to make dreams come true, and it’s up to players to stop him. With a deadly weapon in his hands, the fate of the world lies in the hands of Sonic and his friends.

Speaking of friends, players will have the opportunity to play as five of Sonic’s pals, including Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream, and Rouge. Each character will bring a unique set of perks to the gameplay, adding a new dimension to the classic Sonic experience.

To add to the excitement, Sega has released the game’s animated opening, giving fans a sneak peek at what’s to come. While the video doesn’t include any gameplay footage, it is sure to get fans hyped for the upcoming release.

Whether you’re a long-time Sonic fan or new to the world of Sega’s speedy hedgehog, Sonic Dream Team is sure to provide an exciting and entertaining gaming experience for players of all ages. With its upcoming launch on Apple Arcade, Sonic fans can look forward to a new adventure with their favorite characters.

So mark your calendars for December 5 and get ready to join Sonic and his friends in the battle against Dr. Eggman in Sonic Dream Team. It’s sure to be a thrilling ride!

