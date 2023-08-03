This is the average salary at Google (in the USA)

By Laura Pomer | Aug 03, 2023 11:34 am

Google should soon reach a wave of applications. Because the technology group should pay its employees particularly well. This was already rumored, and now internal documents that have recently become public want to confirm it. How high the average salary at Google is and which positions should earn the best – TECHBOOK has the information.

In Germany, the average full-time employee earns around 4100 euros per month. This is shown by a survey by the Federal Statistical Office (as of April 2022). Calculated over the year, that’s around 49,200 euros – a salary that Google employees in the USA would probably not lift a finger for. After all, they are said to earn around five times as much on average.

That’s how much you can earn on Google

The average salary of a US Google employee in 2022 was around 280,000 US dollars a year, i.e. around 255,227 euros. This information comes from internal Google documents that the business portal “Business Insider” has now published. Based on surveys, 12,000 employees volunteered their opinions on how much they make at Google, as well as share packages and general bonuses from their employer.

The salary of Google software developers is particularly high

Salaries generally increase with the length of employment at Google. And this can obviously – in some positions especially – be at dizzying heights. According to the data, the top earners at Google are software developers: the equivalent of around 654,000 euros ending up in their account every year. In other departments (e.g. design, sales, law) the highest salaries still reach the equivalent of up to 364,000 euros.

How are these salary differences justified?

In Germany, too, software developers generally earn quite well. Exactly how much depends, of course, on the nature of your job and the size and financial strength of the company you work for. According to the Federal Employment Agency, the average annual salary in a managerial position in software development in Germany is around 81,000 euros, far removed from the figures at Google. To a certain extent, the significantly higher cost of living in the USA certainly explains why people earn more there on average than we do here.

But don’t forget: Google is a mega corporation. Its boss Sundar Pichai is said to have earned an incredible 226 million US dollars (around 206 million euros) in 2022 – according to a message from Alphabet, Google’s parent company, to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

What Google says about its salaries

There are certainly internals that would be more awkward if they were made public. The reports that have now been published make Google look like an attractive employer. At the request of “Business Insider”, a Google spokeswoman described the remuneration, which also includes a whole range of additional services, as “in line with the market”. Google employees in America would also have significantly more vacation time than is usual with other companies.

But even if the published data provide a unique and probably also quite meaningful insight into the dimensions of US salaries at Google – they should not be rated too highly. Because as a reminder: Not all Google employees took part in the survey, only volunteers. It is quite possible that the lower earners in particular abstained.

