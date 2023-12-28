This is the date when AI will escape our control according to a scientist

AI Could Soon Escape Our Control

Some scientists believe there is still a long way to go, but others are betting on a fairly close proximity.

The fact that AI will get out of our control is a fear that has existed before AI existed as such. Something paradoxical, but at the end of the day we imagined it as a species before it will take place in reality. In this way, when Ameca, the most advanced humanoid robot, declared itself self-aware or when some experts like Bill Gates launch predictions that AI is like an atomic bomb, the truth is that we worry. We have no shortage of reasons for this, since at the end of the day it is something that puts our future in check.

Now, a scientist claims that the singularity is close to arriving, that is, that moment in which AI will stop serving us and start working on your own.

AI and its independence from humans

Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNET, has released a series of predictions about when AI will reach the singularity. That is, the moment in which the AI will no longer be controlled by humans.

The date he has chosen is the year 2031, at which point AI investments will have successfully achieved their objectives and the level of AI will be so refined that we cannot prevent it from starting to operate at its own risk. The AI ​​singularity can hold many risks, although for some people it could also hold a number of benefits.

In response to Goertzel’s words, other scientists and experts assure that AI is very far from becoming general and singular, so we have to take into account that there is no scientific basis to predict when this event will occur, and they are everything speculations which in many aspects have other intentions behind them, such as the search for new investments.

In short, we find the following data:

– The scientist is Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNET, a company that advocates for decentralized AI and is connected to blockchain systems.

– The singularity is the moment in which the AI ​​will no longer have human control over its movements. It is linked to Artificial General Intelligence (breaking latest news) in which it will be as intelligent or more intelligent than a human.

– Many people defend that the singularity is very far from happening since AI is not that advanced. However, Goertzel defends that AI is much closer than what has usually been thought. He has assured that AI will reach the singularity in the year 2031.

Goertzel defends this proximity to singularity based on a very simple approach: many companies are already betting on AI, as well as great technology magnates such as Elon Musk with xAI. In this way, it is to be expected that AI exponentially increase its development and making great strides forward sooner than many people might expect. However, it must also be understood that Goertzel has economic interests when giving this opinion, since his business consists of achieving the breaking latest news, so he cannot afford to give very high figures either.

