Home » This is the fastest spaceship ever built
Technology

This is the fastest spaceship ever built

by admin
This is the fastest spaceship ever built

The Parker Solar Probe: NASA’s Fastest and Hottest Spacecraft

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is a remarkable space probe with the mission to approach and study the outer corona of the Sun. One of the most striking features of this spacecraft is its incredible speed, which increases over the years.

In 2018, shortly after its launch, the Parker Solar Probe became the fastest human-made object ever built. By 2025, it will reach an astonishing speed of 690,000 kilometers per hour, which is approximately 0.064% of the speed of light. To put this into perspective, it would practically travel from Washington to San Francisco in just 20 seconds.

In addition to its incredible speed, the probe also has to withstand the intense heat emitted by the Sun. With temperatures reaching an average of 1,400 degrees, the Parker Solar Probe is equipped with a heat shield that keeps its interior at a cool 30 degrees.

On September 27, 2023, the Parker Solar Probe reached a record distance of 7.26 million kilometers from the Sun, the closest point ever reached by human technology. This historic achievement makes it the first mission to reach the corona, and the unprecedented data collected will help scientists better understand solar eruptions and their potential impact on Earth. It will also provide valuable insights into the solar wind, particle flux, and radiation emitted by the Sun.

The Parker Solar Probe represents an incredible feat of human engineering and scientific advancement, and its groundbreaking discoveries will undoubtedly pave the way for further research and exploration of our solar system.

See also  Attack on Visa and Mastercard

Stefano Piri – Digital Managing Editor
Vito De Biasi – Digital Content Editor

You may also like

The great redesign of the iPhone 16 has...

The mobile version of “Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective”...

The controversy over the photo of Kate Middleton...

Stronger than the strongest? Qualcomm Snapdragon 8S Gen...

they are the new kings of the mid-range

The new iPhone anti-theft function: this is how...

Ori and the Blind Forest and Will of...

QNAP NAS: Warning of new IT security vulnerability

The new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 will be...

Graz solar startup among the 100 fastest growing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy