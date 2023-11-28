This is the most hacked type of password and I recommend not using it

There are those who continue to rely on the name of their pets, as well as short and simple phrases to protect their data!

Users do not always take the time to create a strong password

Many companies, including Apple, are focused on implementing protocols that ultimately lead to the end of passwords. These initiatives are driven by the need to offer more secure methods to safeguard information and avoid the complex task of leaving this requirement in the hands of users, who do not always take it seriously. Thus, and following the trend of recent years, There is a type of password that continues to be the most used and also the most hacked.

Payment services provider Dojo released the results of the study it sponsored to determine the most hacked passwords in the world. After analyzing more than 100,000 breached passwords from the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC), it organized the results into more than 30 categories such as sports, colors and cities.

Affectionate words and pet names are the most chosen passwords

The most hacked password categories as well as the number of breached passwords that include a word or phrase from that category, are as follows:

1. Pet names/terms of endearment: 4.032.

2. Names: 3.913.

3. Animals: 2.112.

4. Emotions: 1.917.

5. Food: 1.662.

6. Colors: 1.450.

7. Bad words: 1.268.

8. Actions: 991.

9. Family members: 723.

10. Car brands: 606.

11. Cities: 505.

12. Brands: 477.

13. Countries: 463.

14. Sports: 457.

15. Religions: 341.

16. Hobbies: 314.

17. Time: 313.

18. Drinks: 268.

19. Social media platforms: 253.

20. Zodiac signs: 204.

The report breaks down that passwords that include Pet names and terms of endearment are the ones that are hacked more frequently than any other. These passwords use words and phrases such as “love”, “baby” and “angel”, “Sam” (313), “Anna” (300) and “Alex” (240). While “dog” (354) and “cat” (265) top the list of hackable animal-themed passwords.

Although passwords shared by Dojo are not secure, not as easy as those shared by the NordPass platform in a report shared in May of this year. NordPass evaluated a massive collection of data of up to 3 TB with independent researchers to determine the most used passwords around the world and, incredibly, “password” took first place as the most popular password in the world. world, ahead of “123456”, which obtained the same position in 2022.

According to NordPass, Spain also has its own list. It should be noted that in position number 12 is the password “hello”, in position number 15 the password “tequiero” and in position number 22 the password “realmadrid”. But there are many other pearls like “tupmadre”, “gemeliers”, “mda” or “nomeagreement”. The imagination has no limits, gentlemen.

How to choose a strong password

Security protocols recommend some yes and no when setting our password. Although many people do not follow them, a reminder never hurts.

What to do when creating passwords

– Create a combination of special characters, numbers, and lowercase and uppercase letters.

– Look for a long password with at least 8 to 12 characters.

– Use multi-factor authentication.

– Use a password manager.

– Change your passwords periodically.

What not to do when creating passwords

– Do not use personal information in your passwords.

– Avoid obvious sequences of letters or numbers.

– Do not share your password.

– Do not automatically save passwords in your browser.

– Use different passwords on your accounts.

Share this: Facebook

X

