PR/Business Insider

With the Nintendo Switch you can enjoy your favorite games anywhere: in front of the TV, in bed or on the go. But for the best possible gaming experience, you also need the right accessories. Whether it’s a controller, power bank or holder: we’re introducing you to the most practical accessories for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch will still be very popular in 2023. No wonder, because with the hybrid console, Nintendo has created a system with which you can play your games both at home on the television and on the go.

Nothing works without the right accessories

When playing on the go, you won’t have much fun with the Switch without the right accessories. The storage space of the console is extremely limited, the battery quickly gives up the ghost during longer sessions and the JoyCons are uncomfortable in the hand in the long run. The practical accessories that we present to you here can help with these problems:

A proper controller is almost essential, especially for gaming on the television at home. The Pro Controller for the Nintendo Switch* sits perfectly in the hand and has a stable finish. It is in no way inferior to the controllers for other consoles. You definitely need it for longer game nights at home.

The Nintendo Switch only has 32 gigabytes of internal storage, about half of which is already used for system files. Depending on the size of the game, the remaining free memory is already completely full with a single downloaded game. An SD card with plenty of external storage space* is therefore essential.

We recommend at least 128 gigabytes, so you can load some games on your switch on the go. The SD cards from SanDisk offer high quality, so that your saves are saved securely and are not lost due to a defective SD card.

The Switch’s internal battery is also not sufficient for long periods of gaming on the go. Depending on the game, it’s over after two to three hours. A power bank to charge the switch on the go is therefore also a sensible purchase. However, not every model is suitable for this, since the power bank must have a certain capacity in order to charge the switch. The Anker PowerCore 20100mAh* scores with a lot of power, which is easily sufficient for charging the switch, but also for your tablet or smartphone.

The Switch does have a stand, but it is very wobbly, so the console can fall over on the train or in the car at the slightest bump. Tryone’s gooseneck tablet mount helps here.* With it, the switch (or your tablet or smartphone) can be easily attached to the inside door handle of the car or to the table on the train, for example. Thanks to the movable neck, you can easily adjust the position of the switch to your needs. Perfect for avoiding stiff necks or sleepy arms when playing on the go.

If you want to feel like you’re holding a real gaming controller when you’re on the move, there’s no getting around the Hori Split Pad Pro*. Like the JoyCons, the two halves of this controller attach directly to your Switch, but they feel much better in your hand and the buttons are easier to reach. So you can easily play demanding games on the go.