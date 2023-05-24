This is the new 5 Series from BMW

Wcompetition stimulates business. That’s why a fresh BMW 5 Series is not far, where Mercedes-Benz has just presented its new E-Class. It can therefore be assumed that Bayern’s automobile will drive better than its kickers are currently kicking. And that’s why we are also showing the first photos and data here and thank BMW for the trust in being able to assess their new middle class, which will appear as a sedan in October, on the basis of nicely prepared documents. The house has so far not given the opportunity to try it on.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

Let’s have fun, the format doesn’t push itself into the picture as fully as the big 7 Series, but with a length of 5.06 meters it also makes an impressive figure that the standard garage wants to be able to cope with. You might want to measure before ordering. The wheelbase has increased a touch to 2.99 meters, it will hardly be narrow inside, but it is sporty cut.