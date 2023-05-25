This is the new AMD Radeon RX 7600

Exactly one day after Nvidia released the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, AMD is also launching a new graphics card for Full HD gaming. We summarize all important information for you.

Image: AMD

For the time being, it is the cheapest graphics card of the current generation and the first models are already available in stores from around 300 euros. The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is primarily aimed at people who want to play in Full HD (1920×1080 pixels). As the first tests show, even higher resolutions are theoretically possible, but only with certain drawbacks.

“Currently, 65% of gamers surveyed play at 1080p and the majority are still using older graphics cards4 that are unable to take advantage of the latest performance-enhancing and visual features that provide the best gaming experience,” said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and General Manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “The Radeon RX 7600 hits the spot for powerful 1080p gaming. It allows users to take advantage of the latest features like AV1 encoding, AMD Radiance Display Engine and more to take their gaming, streaming and content creation projects to the next level.”

AMD Radeon RX 7600 Shader 2.048 Base Rate 2.250 MHz Boost Rate 2.625 MHz Storage 8 GB GDDR6 Interface 128 Bit power consumption 165 Watt

Compared to its direct predecessor, an AMD Radeon RX 6600, the graphics card is around 25 percent faster in Full HD. Much more exciting, however, is a look at an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or an AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT, both of which are currently available at a similar price to the new Radeon RX 7600. The performance increase here is still around 10 – 15 percent. A solid, albeit not exceptionally big step forward.

This is how the performance is expressed in practice: In Cyberpunk 2077 there is a little more than 60 FPS with maximum details. In Hogwarts Legacy it’s still around 50 FPS. You can find detailed tests with additional benchmark results at PCGH and ComputerBase, for example.

Like Nvidia with the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti released yesterday, AMD has opted for 8 GB of video memory. At the moment this is absolutely sufficient in most cases. However, the video memory already reaches its limits in particularly demanding games. Since this is likely to happen more frequently in the coming years, this is probably the biggest sticking point.