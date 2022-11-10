Home Technology This is the RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics card that big brother EVGA did not launch in a rage: the power interface has a unique location and can be overclocked to 3.0 GHz
Technology

This is the RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics card that big brother EVGA did not launch in a rage: the power interface has a unique location and can be overclocked to 3.0 GHz

by admin
This is the RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics card that big brother EVGA did not launch in a rage: the power interface has a unique location and can be overclocked to 3.0 GHz

In September, EVGA announced that it would no longer manufacture RTX or other graphics cards. Although the company has produced a number of EVT samples of the EVGA RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics card, it will not be in mass production.

Recently, foreign media JayzTwoCents got this prototype card, bringing us a list of products that have not been officially listed.

As you can see from the picture, the card is noticeably larger than the RTX 3090 Ti FTW, but it’s still a triple-fan design.

This is the RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics card that big brother EVGA did not launch in a rage: the power interface has a unique location and can be overclocked to 3.0 GHz

Its unique feature is the 16Pin power interface located on the short side, which will be a perfect solution for users who do not have enough space in the chassis. Sadly, there are no other RTX 4090s on the market with a similar design.

This is the RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics card that big brother EVGA did not launch in a rage: the power interface has a unique location and can be overclocked to 3.0 GHz

This is the RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics card that big brother EVGA did not launch in a rage: the power interface has a unique location and can be overclocked to 3.0 GHz

The EVGA GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 prototype graphics card features an AD102 GPU and even supports the EVGA Precision software that reads all sensor data. More interestingly, Jay was able to overclock this card beyond 3.0 GHz with relative ease.

This is the RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics card that big brother EVGA did not launch in a rage: the power interface has a unique location and can be overclocked to 3.0 GHz

See also  Elon Musk joins Twitter board: "It will make us stronger in the long run"

You may also like

The new Huawei Mate 50 Pro has a...

Steam “Civilization 6” body 10% off the historically...

The new Huawei Mate 50 Pro has a...

Survival game “Floodland” under climate change comes out...

How to use Mastodon: practical guide for those...

Silent-to-sound HDD Clicker helps you find the old...

How to use Mastodon: practical guide for those...

Mid-level B650 MATX Choice!! MSI MAG B650M MORTAR...

Meta also fires in Italy. 22 employees risk...

Unpacking | LSX ll high-end digital audio!You don’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy