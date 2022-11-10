In September, EVGA announced that it would no longer manufacture RTX or other graphics cards. Although the company has produced a number of EVT samples of the EVGA RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics card, it will not be in mass production.

Recently, foreign media JayzTwoCents got this prototype card, bringing us a list of products that have not been officially listed.

As you can see from the picture, the card is noticeably larger than the RTX 3090 Ti FTW, but it’s still a triple-fan design.

Its unique feature is the 16Pin power interface located on the short side, which will be a perfect solution for users who do not have enough space in the chassis. Sadly, there are no other RTX 4090s on the market with a similar design.

The EVGA GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 prototype graphics card features an AD102 GPU and even supports the EVGA Precision software that reads all sensor data. More interestingly, Jay was able to overclock this card beyond 3.0 GHz with relative ease.