This is the Samsung cell phone with the best Amazon ratings to give as a Christmas gift

What features does it offer?

Amazon users recommend the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. It is one of the best sellers.

Smartphones with the operating system Android They are very popular worldwide, especially those manufactured by well-known brands such as Samsung. In this environment, explore additional details about the latest mid-range device packed with various features.

If it works for you difficult to choose a mobile and you are captivated by designs that evoke quality/price, surely what you are looking for is the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G which has numerous positive reviews on Amazon. Well, in daily use, the A54 even comes close to the performance of the S23.

Features of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

He Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has been created for those looking for a powerful and stylish smartphone. That is why the South Korean brand implemented a glass back with a harmonious finish, available in four color options: black, white, lime green and purple.

The edges have a slight curvature, further enhancing the touch of elegance of the device, whose weight is only 202 grams.

Durability is another premium feature of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G since it is prepared to face adverse and unexpected situations, such as a few raindrops. The device is IP67 certified, allowing it to be submerged in fresh water up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes. Plus, it’s designed to resist dust and sand.

The Galaxy A54 5G features both optical image stabilization (OIS) and digital video image stabilization (VDIS). This ensures that your video recordings are noticeably more stable.

Besides, his powerful 5,000 mAh battery allows you to enjoy more than two days of autonomy, depending on the type of use. For efficient recharging, this smartphone even supports ultra-fast charging up to 25W.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: price on Amazon and technical sheet

This mobile device is available on Amazon at a price of $399.99 dollars, equivalent to approximately 1,502 soles.

Galaxy A54 5G Features

-Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED

-Resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels

-403 dpi density

-120 Hz refresh rate

-Processor Exynos 1380 (5 nm)

-RAM memory 8 GB

-Storage 256 GB

-Main cameras Main: 50 Mpx f/1.8, Ultra gran angular: 12 Mpx f/2.2, Macro 5 Mpx f/2.4

-Cámara frontal 32 Mpx f/2.2

-Sistema operativo Android 13 – One UI 5.1

-Conectividad 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C 2.0, GPS, Glonass, BDS, Galileo, Accelerometer, gyroscope, compass and virtual proximity detector

-Other Stereo speakers, Protection against dust and water IP67, Optical fingerprint scanner under the screen.

