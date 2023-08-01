This is what the new AirTag competitor looks like

Samsung is preparing a new version of its Bluetooth tracker. Now the small Galaxy SmartTag 2 have appeared in a picture for the first time. There is also new information about the functions: The integrated ultra-wide band should also enable even more precise localization in the basic model.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 shown in photo

It has been known for a long time that Samsung is working on a successor to its AirTags alternative SmartTag. Now is too appearance is no longer a secret, because the small tracker has appeared with a picture at the FCC approval authority. It shouldn’t be long until the Galaxy SmartTag 2 is officially presented.

If the previous model was still available in the form of a rounded square, the successor looks quite different. Samsung has itself apparently opted for a pill design. How big the Galaxy SmartTag 2 will be exactly, however, cannot be seen.

Rounder and with a larger loop: The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2. (Image source: FCC)

Another visible difference concerns the Carrying strap, which is significantly larger than in the first generation. Samsung has not followed the design of the AirTags. Overall, the Bluetooth tracker looks like Tile’s Pro model.

From the certification entry it can be seen that Samsung also Base model of the SmartTag 2 with ultra wideband connectivity (source: FCC). That was not the case with the predecessor. Ultra wideband was only available in the more expensive Plus model, which also uses Bluetooth Low Energy.

How Samsung SmartTags work:

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag in action

Samsung SmartTag 2: again only for Galaxy phones?

It is currently still unclear whether the SmartTag 2 again only in combination with a Galaxy smartphone can be used by Samsung. Previous reports have confirmed that Samsung’s SmartThings app must be installed in any case. It is also not clear when and at what price the Bluetooth tracker will be launched. At the company’s recently held Unpacked event, there was no talk of a new Galaxy SmartTag.

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

