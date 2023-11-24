This is what the world would be like in 2100, according to artificial intelligence

The Future in 2100: Hand in Hand with Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence will center our lives in the coming decades. Photo: Midjourney

We take a look at our future, in the year 2100, hand in hand with artificial intelligence. What will the world be like at that time? The GPT-4 AI tool, when asked about how society will function in a few decades, clearly sees an intimate inclusion of artificial intelligence in our daily lives to begin with. If it is already changing many aspects of our lives, by 2100, artificial intelligence could be as ubiquitous as electricity is today.

Most of our everyday tasks will be performed by artificial intelligence: from cooking to cleaning, from shopping to entertainment, everything will be optimized, personalized, and automated by an AI.

Transport

As many already imagine, the way we travel will also change drastically. Autonomous vehicles will be the norm, not the novelty. Cars, buses, trains, and even airplanes could all operate autonomously. No more traffic jams and accidents, as these vehicles will communicate with each other to optimize traffic flow and avoid collisions. And we will not move only on the surface. Space tourism could become as common as a trip to another country is today. With companies like SpaceX advancing space travel and a host of companies scheduling tourist trips to space, by the year 2100, we could be vacationing on Mars!

Greener cities

Fortunately, our urban cities could become true “urban jungles”, where nature and architecture appear closely intertwined with technology. GPT-4 imagines skyscrapers covered in vegetation, absorbing carbon dioxide, producing oxygen, and providing habitats for a variety of species. All also packed with multi-story vertical farms that use hydroponics and artificial light to grow crops. New sources of clean energy could be as common as windows, using biofuels from algae or energy generated from our daily activities.

Health

Perhaps the field that undergoes the most transformative evolution. In the year 2100, we could live with a small device attached to the bloodstream capable of monitoring health in real-time, predicting diseases even before symptoms appear; a doctor on call who never rests, who dedicates 24 hours a day to monitoring our health. Biotechnological advances could also lead to personalized medicine, where treatments are tailored to your unique genetic makeup. Furthermore, we may not yet be immortal, but aging could be treated as another “disease” that can be slowed or even reversed, and our life expectancy could increase significantly, perhaps to 150 years or more.

Technology in everything

The Internet of Things (IoT) will become the Internet of Everything. Devices, appliances, vehicles, buildings, and even cities will be interconnected, exchanging data and interacting in real-time. Our car will communicate with the coffee machine so that by the time you arrive home, a fresh cup of coffee will be waiting for us. And like this example, many more. As if this were not enough, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) could be part of our daily lives. Whether for entertainment, education, or social interaction, these technologies will offer immersive experiences that blur the line between the physical and digital worlds with unprecedented realism.

Despite all this, artificial intelligence is also concerned about risks. It suggests that privacy problems, data security, and possible technological dependence will become perfectly valid concerns in society, so it will be necessary to ensure that both the use and development of these technologies point to a responsible and respectful path with the citizens.

(Taken from USB Channel)

