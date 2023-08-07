This is what well-known tech logos used to look like

By Adrian Mühlroth and Natalie Wetzel | Aug 07, 2023 1:42 p.m

Many apps have been around for over ten years. During this time, not only the apps and their functions have changed, but also their logos and icons. Do you recognize her?

The vast majority of apps are now available for both iOS and Android and look almost identical on both platforms. It was not always like that. In the past, there were often certain differences between the two versions – both in the design of the app and in the logo. In the style of the 2010s, the small pictures were often very playful, with a 3D look and shadows. Over time, however, the icons became simpler and minimalism and two-dimensionality are still the art of the hour. Do you remember what the icons of popular apps used to look like?

X (formerly Twitter): new logo, new luck

Twitter’s icon has not only experienced significant changes since Elon Musk, on the contrary. At the time of its founding on March 21, 2006, the social media platform was still called “twttr”. A bright green lettering was initially considered as the associated logo, reminiscent a little of slime or – to put it more gently – of sparkling lemonade. There are certainly good reasons why this logo never became the official symbol. But maybe someone still remembers the first real Twitter icon. In the early days of the social media platform, the app simply had the initial “t”. Nicknamed “Larry the Bird,” the bird already existed, but Twitter didn’t adopt it as an app logo until 2010. Back then, Twitter was already so well known that Larry alone was enough to symbolize Twitter. By the way: Larry is a bird because Twitter is the English word for “chirp”.

In 2012 the logo got a new, simplified design. At least now, baby blue and white have established themselves as the brand colors of Twitter. Simple but effective and good enough for the next eleven years. Then came Elon Musk and in a heave-off action not only changed the name from Twitter to X, but also adjusted the app icon – and had it changed again soon afterwards. The strokes of the white X on a black background grew thicker, but Musk didn’t like that for long. In general, both the design and the new name do not appear to be set in stone, but to be transitional solutions.

iOS and Android 2007 (2009) 2010 2012 since July 2023

YouTube: a steady evolution

YouTube has also followed the trend towards minimalism over the years. The app first appeared in 2007 with the original iPhone, with an icon reminiscent of a very old tube television. Originally, the app was an integral part of iOS – even before there was an app store. Only since 2012 has YouTube no longer been pre-installed on iOS. On the occasion of the change, there was also a new icon with YoutTube lettering, which was later further reduced to a red play symbol on a white background. In 2015, the color scheme reversed and has remained pretty much the same on iOS to this day.

The YouTube app is also pre-installed on Android. The logo from 2011 has hardly changed to this day and also shows a white play button on a red background. However, the slight color gradient of the red area has disappeared on Android and iOS. The result is the flat and even richer red that we now know. The same logo is now used for Android as for iOS, so it has been expanded to include a white background.

Spotify: a weird detail

Ever wondered why the Spotify app logo has three dashes that look like the WiFi icon? Originally, the logo still had an “o” and the lines were intended to symbolize the sound waves emanating from the “o”. This remnant can still be seen in the old app icon. Spotify later simplified the icon further and further. Ultimately, the color gradient has disappeared and a brighter green adorns today’s app.

By the way: If you take a quick look, it is often not noticeable, but the three sound waves do not point directly upwards, but are slightly inclined. This makes the logo lighter, but drives all those who attach great importance to accurate alignment to incandescence.

iOS and Android 2008 2013 2015

Google Maps: from the folding map to the location

Up until 2012, iPhones had a pre-installed map app that used maps from Google Maps. When Apple launched its own map service in 2012, the iPhone got its own Google Maps app from Google itself. The icon with the stylized map, the location symbol and the Google G has hardly changed for many years. In 2014, Google’s “g” became smaller, and in 2015 it was replaced by the capital “G”. It has fewer frills and also suits Google much better. The trend towards clean and less playful logos was already evident here.

On the other hand, anyone who sees the first Google Maps icon for Android today will certainly not associate it with the much-used navigation service. The 2009 logo looks way too beige for that. Google Maps has been pre-installed on smartphones since Android launched in 2009. Initially, the icon was in the form of a folding card, which lasted until 2014 with a new design. After that, Google adjusted the look of the iOS app. The only difference: the pin on the card protruded a little – a result of the freer logo specifications on Android. Since 2020, iOS and Android have shared the same app logo in the form of an elegantly curved pin.

WhatsApp: the first draft was good enough

Messenger had different app logos for iOS and Android right from the start, but they hardly differ in essence. Little has changed here over the years. While WhatsApp is constantly getting new additional features, the design of the logos remains strikingly consistent. The icons just look a little flatter. The iOS app has also lost its color gradient.

iOSAndroid

2009

2013

2015

Instagram: new logo, new colors

Even before Instagram was launched on the iPhone, the app got a new logo. In the 2010 test phase, a complete Polaroid instant camera was the image of choice, but the small-scale icon was ultimately discarded. The simplified version lasted about six years, then in 2016 the app got an even more stylized design and a bold color change. This icon hasn’t changed since then, but the change caused a lot of debate back then. The more colorful design should also appeal to the increasingly younger target group and now hardly anyone remembers the time before.

Facebook: changes in detail

Although the Facebook app has undergone some changes over the years, the design with the white “f” on a blue background has basically remained the same. Facebook has also followed the trend towards an ever simpler look. In 2019 there was a new, brighter paint job with a slight shadow gradient after the icon had shown a uniform navy blue in 2013. Interestingly, this subtle shading has been reversed, so that the app icon now appears flat and two-dimensional again.

On October 21, 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced that the parent company Facebook will be called Meta from now on. For example, Meta’s app logo appears when you open Instagram or Facebook and is modeled after the infinity sign. Depending on the context in which Meta’s “lying eight” appears, it appears in Facebook blue or Instagram pink.

