Paradox Interactive has officially announced Life by You. The life simulation should offer the player a lot of freedom and be able to hold their own against the top dog “The Sims”.

Bild: Paradox Interactive

The Sims is finally getting some serious competition. As Paradox Interactive has announced, the new life simulation called “Life by You” will be released on September 12, 2023 as an early access version. The game can already be pre-ordered in the Epic Games Store at a price of 39.99 euros.

As part of the presentation, a first gameplay trailer was also presented, in which daily life in “Life by You” can be seen. A lot of things seem familiar: creating characters, building houses, making social contacts and many other aspects are strongly reminiscent of “The Sims”.

In a direct comparison, however, “Life by You” should offer significantly more complexity, the developers promise. Thanks in particular to broad mod support, there are almost no limits to the players. “We want to develop a life simulation game that is second to none in terms of modifiability and openness of the presented world,” says the game description. In addition, the open game world should be able to do without loading screens.

However, EA does not remain idle. The long-awaited successor to “The Sims 4” was announced in October 2022. We can be curious to see who will emerge victorious in this duel of life simulations.