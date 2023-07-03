This macabre discovery about human cannibalism will surprise you

When did the first evidence of human ancestors eating each other, thus practicing cannibalism, date back? According to a study published in Scientific Reports, we are talking about 1.45 million years ago. Let’s see the macabre discovery.

Apparently, it wasn’t just allosaurus that had to resort to cannibalism. The study indeed looked at one fossilized shank from the collection of the Nairobi National Museum and studied by researchers at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. Therefore, some cutting marks created most likely with stone tools were identified.

Through a magnifying glass, lead author Briana Pobiner highlighted evidence of slaughter, suggesting that this human being had been cut to pieces by a sharp instrument. To test that hypothesis, the team created a cast of the marks and entered them into a large database, later comparing them to other finds where the bones were attacked by fearsome predators. The results speak for themselves.

As many as 9 of the 11 signs observed were in fact consistent with stone tools, while the last two were found to be compatible with the bite of a feline. The discovery becomes even more disturbing when one considers that the wounds were around the areas where muscle met bone. As if that weren’t enough, they are oriented in the same direction, similar to what happens on animal meat before being consumed.

“The information we have tells us that probably hominids ate other hominids at least 1.45 million years ago. These cut marks look very similar to the ones I’ve seen on animal fossils that were being prepared for consumption‘ Pobiner said.

Of course, it’s virtually impossible to say with absolute certainty whether they were actually eaten. Although unlikely given the meticulous cuts, the limbs could then serve for example as an “exhibition” or perhaps be buried directly. Unfortunately this time we are not talking about the cannibal alligator, but about a much more worrying situation.

“It seems very likely that the flesh of this leg has been eaten and that it was consumed for nourishment rather than for a ritual“.

