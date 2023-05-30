Home » This man had a dam emptied to recover his Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
This man had a dam emptied to recover his Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

If you’ve read our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, you’ll already know that Samsung’s flagship is one of the best performing (and most expensive!) smartphones on the market. Imagine owning such a device and that, during a walk, the latter suddenly falls to the bottom of a dam. What would you do?

We are sure that many would resign themselves and decide to buy a new smartphone. Rajesh Vishwas, on the other hand, had the dam emptied to get back his beloved phone. Yes, you got it right: Vishwas, a local government official in New Delhi, had the entire Kerkatta dam in the state of Chhattisgarh drained to get his smartphone back.

Drainage resulted in it spill of millions of liters of water on an area of ​​about 600 hectares of arable land. If you’re screaming waste, you’re not alone: ​​even the Kerkatta environmental protection department tried to stop Vishwas, who however explained that the drained water, now lost, was unusable for irrigation or for the livelihood of inhabitants of the area. Despite this, it seems that the Indian authorities have opened an investigation against Vishwas.

To worsen the situation of the Indian government official there would also be the story of how Vishwas would have dropped the smartphone into the dam: the accident, in fact, would have occurred while the man was trying to take a selfie in front of the imposing building. After the fall of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Vishwas would have asked for the intervention of a team of divers: once they too proved unable to find the lost phone, the water spill was started.

In the end, however, insult was added to the injury: in fact, Al Jazeera explains that, even after having emptied the dam, the Vishwas Galaxy S23 Ultra was not found, and is probably now somewhere on the flooded territory. I wonder if it still works.

